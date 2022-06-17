Recruit To Watch: Top EDGE Target Puts Michigan In Top Four, Will Decide Soon

For a while it looked like Michigan was on the outside looking in for Minneapolis Robbinsdale Cooper EDGE Jaxon Howard.

But now, the 6-4, 245-pounder is just 15 days away from making his decision (July 1) and he's got Michigan in his top four along with LSU, Miami and Minnesota. He already took an official visit to Minnesota and he'll be in Ann Arbor for an OV this weekend. He'll then check out LSU on June 21, followed by another weekend visit in Miami starting on June 24. Then he'll have a week to make his decision.

Minnesota is the hometown school, but the Gophers simply can't stack up against the other three when it comes to football. Michigan is on another level compared to the rest when it comes to academics and Michigan has also been the most successful on the field as of late. That gives U-M some really good things to sell, and I'm sure Howard will be shown the full presentation of all things combined this weekend. Sure, LSU won a title in 2019, but that seems like a lifetime ago with Joe Burrow now throwing it around for the Cincinnati Bengals and former head coach Ed Orgeron chillin in a pool somewhere. The Wolverines can roll out the tape from last year where they're winning a pounding Ohio State, winning a Big Ten title and playing in the playoff.

Howard seems pretty wide open, but Michigan is going to have a lot going for it this weekend during his official visit. It's supposed to be a beautiful weekend in Ann Arbor, several commits are going to be in town and defensive line coach Mike Elston is really settling in as a recruiter now that he's back at U-M.

Howard has been viewed as both a tight end and an edge rusher, which speaks to his overall athleticism and versatility. Now that he's nearing or perhaps north of 250 pounds, it's pretty clear that he's going to be a pass rusher at the next level. When you watch him, you seem the raw ability while also imagining what he'll look like with another 30-50 pounds on his frame. His best football is definitely still ahead of him as he completely settles in as a defender.