Kentucky Commit Could Flip to Michigan

With Steve Clinkscale now on staff at Michigan, Kentucky commits feel like legitimate flip candidates.
Author:
Publish date:

Belleville (Mich.) High cornerback Jeremiah Caldwell has been committed to Kentucky since January, but his main recruiter is now at Michigan — Steve Clinkscale. With Coach Clink now at Michigan, Caldwell is suddenly paying closer attention to the Wolverines.

"Me and Coach Clink have been in contact," Caldwell said. "That’s still my guy. I was just up there Sunday to get a little workout in."

Clinkscale certainly has a great reputation, but Michigan fans and media members haven't seen much from him yet in person. So far, the best we can do is learn about him from former coworkers, players and recruits like Caldwell.

"I just like him because he just tells you like it is," Caldwell said. "During drills he’d pull me aside and tell me what I need to work on. He just keeps it 100."

Caldwell obviously likes Clinkscale a lot, but he's not the sole reason the rangy corner picked Kentucky. His pledge has been in place for five months and he still remembers why he picked the Wildcats.

"I just like the way the coaches are at Kentucky," Caldwell said. "They showed a lot of love to me and made me feel important. I get a ton of mail from Kentucky. The mailman is always knocking on my door with mail from them."

But since Michigan offered and Clinkscale is on the case...

"I’m solid with Kentucky but I’m still looking at Michigan," he said.

Caldwell is committed but he's still going through the process, camping and trying to impress as many coaches as he can.

"I’m going to a couple of camps with my football team, like full team stuff. That’s really about it," he explained. "I haven’t thought about officials or anything yet either."

Clinkscale being at Michigan, plus a tender from the Wolverines, has Caldwell looking hard at the Maize and Blue. He doesn't necessarily seem like a priority for the Wolverines at this time, but if that changes, things could get very interesting as the fall approaches. 

