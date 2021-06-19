Sports Illustrated home
Take Two: Michigan Adds Another Commitment To The 2022 Class

Michigan added two commitments to the 2022 class on Saturday.
Author:
Publish date:

It's been a solid day for the Michigan Football program on the recruiting trail.

After securing the commitment of Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School running back CJ Stokes earlier today, the Michigan Wolverines received another commitment - this time from Belleville (Mich.)  

Aaron Alexander, a 6-1, 205 linebacker/athlete, announced his decision to commit to Michigan on Saturday evening.

Here's his full commitment statement:

"First I would like to thank god for keeping his hand over me and guiding me through this process and allowing me to play football at the next level.  Another big thank you goes out to my family, coaches and supporters.  I would like to especially thank Coach Crowell for helping me set a stage and premier my talent.  I will also have to thank the coaching staff for giving me this opportunity.  Most importantly I will have to thank my parents for supporting me through these years and helping me not lose sight of my goal.  With that being said I would like to announce that I have committed to THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN!!!"

