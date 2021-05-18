Jim Harbaugh Adds More Recruiting Firepower

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has hired six new assistant coaches and two major support staffers this offseason — make it three. In a release by the university, we've learned that Christina DeRuyter will be Michigan's Director of On-Campus Recruiting and Operations this season. The entire release can be read below.

The University of Michigan Football program announced today (Tuesday, May 18) that Christina DeRuyter has joined the staff as the Director of On-Campus Recruiting and Operations. DeRuyter comes to Ann Arbor after a brief tenure at Vanderbilt University.

DeRuyter worked at Texas Tech during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, overseeing the on-campus recruiting efforts for the program. She organized and executed all aspects of the recruiting effort for the Red Raiders, including planning travel, accommodations, meals, meetings, tours and activities for every prospective student-athlete. DeRuyter also assisted with football operations during her time in Lubbock.

DeRuyter was in a recruiting role at the University of Arizona during the 2018 season. She worked as an events intern with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) in 2017-18, coordinating logistics for the Super Bowl, Collegiate Bowl and Rookie Premier among a list of major events for the organization.

DeRuyter graduated cum laude from Texas A&M in 2017 with a degree in sports management and minor in business administration and communication. During her time in College Station (2014-17), DeRuyter volunteered in the football operations and recruiting office.

DeRuyter is the daughter of Tim and Kara DeRuyter. Her father is currently the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Oregon.