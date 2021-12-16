Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    National Signing Day, Fan-Led Discussion, Michigan Football

    Michigan had a great day on the recruiting on National Signing Day, which only adds to the momentum generated by the Wolverines on the field in 2021.
    After the first day of the Early Signing Period, Michigan's class ranks inside the top ten according to all recruiting services thanks to several National Signing Day flips and a couple of commitments at the buzzer. Big time safety Keon Sabb, prototypical wide receiver Darrius Clemons and talented edge rusher Derrick Moore all picked U-M on Wednesday giving the Wolverines 23 total commits in the 2022 class.

    We break down each recruiter, field questions about the day and get into a little bit of football discussion based on the events of the day. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

