Michigan Hosting Double-Digit Official Visitors For 'Victors Weekend'

Michigan is set to host several big time prospects this weekend with the hopes of breaking the commitment drought.

The month of June has already been busy for Michigan and its recruiting staff and this weekend it's about to go up a notch. Michigan is hosting double-digit official visitors in what has been dubbed "Victors Weekend". Several commits and in-state guys are also expected on campus as unofficial visitors.

As always, the list below is fluid as guys change plans at the last minute and others could pop up somewhat unexpectedly.

Michigan Commits

Targets