Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Cristian Dixon

Cristian Dixon

Cristian Dixon / submitted

Position: Wide Receiver

Ht: 6-2

Wt: 187

Hometown: Santa Ana, Calif.

High School: Mater Dei

Other Notable Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, Utah,

NFL Comp: Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers — Oddly enough, Allen was actually considered a five-star safety coming out of high school but is obviously one of the best wide receivers in the league now. He's not crazy fast or freaky athletic, but he's got very quick feet and he's technical, which allows him to get open A LOT. He also catches everything and isn't afraid of any route. Dixon is the same way. He's not a burner, but he's got good size already and is viewed as a technician. He's the type of receiver a quarterback can always count on, just like Allen

2021 Outlook: Because Michigan is so talented, fast and young at wide receiver, I just don't see Dixon being a big part of the rotation next fall. He's very solid, and could surprise, but it's always tough to project freshmen to play when their position group is well stocked.