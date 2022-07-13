BREAKING: Michigan Lands Big Commitment

Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian Academy defensive lineman Enow Etta officially announced his commitment to the University of Michigan on Wednesday.

Etta was new defensive line coach Mike Elston's first offer once he got the job at U-M, making sure to maintain a close relationship with the four-star prospect throughout the process. Earlier in his recruitment, Etta had this to say about Elston and Michigan.

"I don't want to say too much, but we are very in touch," Etta said. "I don't really talk much about my recruitment but I will tell you that Michigan is one of my top schools and I'm very much interested."

Prior to Etta's commitment, Michigan only had one defensive lineman committed in the 2023 class - Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy Brooks Bahr - who is about 265-275 pounds at this time. With Bahr looking like a future interior defensive lineman, Etta would be a nice complimentary piece as someone who could add substantial weight and play alongside him, or remain leaner and give it a go on the edge.