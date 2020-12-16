FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Raheem Anderson

Michigan needed to add center depth and did so with Raheem Anderson.
Raheem Anderson

Raheem-Anderson-II-1024x812

Position: Offensive Center

Ht: 6-3

Wt: 298

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

High School: Cass Tech

Other Notable Offers: Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, West Virginia

NFL Comp: Rodney Hudson, Las Vegas Raiders — Hudson goes 6-2, 299 pounds and is billed as smaller, feisty, athletic and quick center. Anderson also will be smaller than some centers but has great athleticism, a mean attitude and is just solid in the middle of an O-line.

2021 Outlook: With Zach Carpenter in the transfer portal, and former walk-on Andrew Vastardis getting on in years, it's likely going to be a young center who gets the nod in 2021. Current freshman Reece Atteberry will probably get the first look, but Anderson is going to have a chance to show what he can do.

