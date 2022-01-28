Michigan Commit Semaj Morgan Talks Harbaugh, Recruitment, More

Semaj Morgan has been committed to Michigan since early-December, so he has a pretty good grasp on all of this Jim Harbaugh stuff.

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High wide receiver Semaj Morgan is a Michigan kid and has been committed to the Wolverines since Dec. 1 so he's been smack dab in the middle of U-M's historic run. The 5-10, 175-pounder lights up when talking about his future school.

"That's my school. I can't wait to get there," Morgan recently told Sports Illustrated director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. "It’s crazy. I committed there and what they were doing up there kind of raised my stock too because I was committed. You feed off of that because of what they did and the CFP."

Morgan obviously isn't the biggest receiver in the world but he has incredible hands, supreme route running ability and great wiggle after the catch. He's anxious to get to U-M so he can put his skills on display.

"I’m bringing a playmaker, and wide receiver productivity," He said. "At Michigan this year you didn’t see a ton of productivity so that’s what I’m trying to bring to the table. I don’t feel like anyone can stop me from doing what I’m trying to do."

As a commit, Morgan is obviously aware of what's being said about Harbaugh and the NFL. Not only does Morgan understand it, he's completely fine with it.

"I feel like he’s going to go to the NFL eventually but I don’t know if it’s going to be soon," Morgan said. "I really committed to the school. The coaches are an add-on to it. I’m really committed to Michigan as a program and a school."

As anyone who follows recruiting knows, once a player is committed, that's not the end of the process — quite the contrary actually. There was a lot of competition for Morgan's services before he pledged to U-M and one school in particular is still recruiting him hard despite his commitment status.

"There was a lot of competition [before I committed]," Morgan said. "Ole Miss, Missouri, West Virginia. I felt like it was good for me to pick a place close to home, though. I’m right in Michigan's back yard.

"Ole Miss is really trying to flip me. That’s what it really feels like. They check on me every couple of days to see how I’m doing. I hear from Derrick Nix (assistant head coach/wide receivers coach), Buddy Broski (graduate assistant) and Coach [Chris] Partridge (special teams coordinator). I’ve been there about three times. Michigan’s weight room is way bigger but Ole Miss is nice though. Every school I’ve been to is pretty nice, honestly."



It definitely sounds like Morgan is still a wanted man. As a West Bloomfield kid, with friends Donovan Edwards and Makari Paige on the team, along with former head coach Ron Bellamy on the staff, U-M is going to be really hard to beat, especially since he is already verbally committed to the Wolverines. Morgan is currently part of Michigan's four-man class in 2023 that is ranked No. 9 nationally according to Rivals.com.