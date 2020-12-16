Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Tavierre Dunlap

Tavierre Dunlap

Position: Running Back

Ht: 6-0

Wt: 196

Hometown: Del Valle, Texas

High School: Del Valle

Other Notable Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, TCU, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington

NFL Comp: Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals — Drake is more explosive than Dunlap with 4.45 speed, but stylistically the two are similar. They both look to cut once and get upfield and neither are particularly shifty. Dunlap runs with a bit more power, whereas Drake is twitchier and would look to out-angle a defender rather than break a tackle. Coming out of high, school Drake checked in at 6-1, 195 pounds and now tips the scales at 210 pounds. Dunlap's build is similar and it wouldn't surprise me to see him get into the 210-pound range either.

2021 Outlook: Dunlap will be stepping into a loaded running back room with U-M's three leading rushers returning from the 2020 season. The running back-by-committee approach has been a puzzling one under Jay Harbaugh, so Dunlap may very well get a few carries here and there. Dunlap won't necessarily be needed, but he's a talented back with college-ready size and it seems like everyone gets a turn at the position as long as Harbaugh is running the show.