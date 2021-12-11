Five Big Weekend Visitors

Michigan is No. 2 in the country and playing Georgia in the first round of the College Football Playoffs at the end of this month. Because of those things, some prospects are giving the Wolverines a little closer look. The only problem is that time is tight. The early signing period (which has basically become the regular signing period) is next Wednesday. That means Jim Harbaugh and his staff have a few days to impress a handful of prospects this weekend before pen meets paper. Luckily, the basketball team will take on Minnesota in a very winnable game later tonight, which should make for a very nice backdrop for this weekend's official visits.

2022 Prospects

Portland (Ore.) Westview wide receiver Darrius Clemons

The 6-3, 205-pounder recently cut his list down to just Oregon and Auburn, but has opened things back up a bit with Mario Cristobal out of Eugene. Clemons will now officially visit Michigan this weekend, which gives the Wolverines a great chance to make an impression and it feels like anyone could land the big-bodied receiver at this point. His OV to Ann Arbor this weekend is his fifth and final, giving the Wolverines' staff the last crack at him. There isn't necessarily a sense that Michigan has the edge here, but they'll have a great shot at swaying him just days ahead of the early signing window.

Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances defensive lineman Derrick Moore

The one-time Oklahoma commit recently opened things back up after former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley left for USC. Moore could play multiple spots along the defensive line at 6-4, 250, and that's appealing to Shaun Nua and Mike Macdonald. Moore reportedly arrived in Ann Arbor earlier today and will be there through the weekend for his official visit. As a St. Frances player, things are a little complicated with Biff Poggi on staff, but that obviously works in Michigan's favor on some levels as well.

Sachse (Texas) High quarterback Alex Orji

Michigan obviously has a commitment in place from quarterback Jayden Denegal, but has shown that they might like to take two QBs throughout the entire cycle. That's where Alex Orji might come in. The long-time Virginia Tech commit has remained solid with the Hokies, but there's always some uncertainty when there's a coaching change. New head coach Brent Pry recently stopped by to see Orji, but with him being in Ann Arbor this weekend, there's a chance he could fall in love with the Wolverines.

Transfer Targets

Virginia center Olusegun Oluwatimi

This is a big deal. With Michigan losing captain Andrew Vastardis, Oluwatimi could easily slot right in and be U-M's starting center next fall. The 6-3, 310-pounder started all 12 games this fall and 32 in a row dating back to 2019. This past season he was one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy and was a second-team All-American according to several different outlets. This is a very, very solid player who could really fill a need on that offensive line with Vastardis on his way out.

Arizona State running back DeaMonte Trayanum

Trayanum has dealt with some injuries in Tempe and has only played in 13 games over the last two seasons. In limited action, he's rushed for a total of 692 yards and 10 touchdowns. Trayanum was recruited by Michigan coming out of high school, but was never a top target for the Wolverines. He hails from Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban — the same high school as reserve offensive lineman Nolan Rumler — which gives him some familiarity with the Wolverines. At 5-11, 235 pounds, Trayanum is a load. If he ends up picking Michigan, he could likely be more of a power back and short-yardage specialist as Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards take on the lead role out of the backfield.