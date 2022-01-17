Michigan Loses 2023 Commitment

Despite all of Michigan's momentum, one of its 2023 pledges has decided to open things back up.

In a bit of a surprising move, Richmond (Va.) Benedictine defensive tackle Joel Starlings has decided to decommit from Michigan.

The 6-5, 310-pounder obviously committed to Michigan when Shaun Nua was still the defensive line coach, and with him out and Mike Elston in, Starlings is going to open things back up and look around a bit.

Starlings was viewed as a very nice get for Nua and Michigan. With his size and athleticism he's the kind of player that the Wolverines had missed on during a few recent recruiting cycles. According to 247 Sports, Starlings is the No. 223 player in the entire country in the 2023 class.

Before Starlings committed to Michigan, he had quite a few nice options to choose from including Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others. It'll be interesting to see if Michigan stays in contact with the big fella with a new DL coach in the mix.