Skip to main content

Michigan Loses 2023 Commitment

Despite all of Michigan's momentum, one of its 2023 pledges has decided to open things back up.

In a bit of a surprising move, Richmond (Va.) Benedictine defensive tackle Joel Starlings has decided to decommit from Michigan.

joel starlings

The 6-5, 310-pounder obviously committed to Michigan when Shaun Nua was still the defensive line coach, and with him out and Mike Elston in, Starlings is going to open things back up and look around a bit. 

Starlings was viewed as a very nice get for Nua and Michigan. With his size and athleticism he's the kind of player that the Wolverines had missed on during a few recent recruiting cycles. According to 247 Sports, Starlings is the No. 223 player in the entire country in the 2023 class.

Read More

Before Starlings committed to Michigan, he had quite a few nice options to choose from including Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others. It'll be interesting to see if Michigan stays in contact with the big fella with a new DL coach in the mix.

joel starlings
Recruiting

Michigan Loses 2023 Commitment

just now
andrew rappleyea
Recruiting

Michigan Picks Up Commitment

6 hours ago
USATSI_17295613_168388427_lowres
Football

Prominent Sports Columnist on Raiders: 'They Need Jim Harbaugh'

10 hours ago
michigan stadium
Football

BREAKING: U-M President Removed By Regents

Jan 15, 2022
DSC_1800
Football

The Top 10 Most Important Returning Wolverines In 2022

Jan 15, 2022
juwan howard
Basketball

Depleted Wolverines Fall In Champaign

Jan 14, 2022
juwan howard jim harbaugh
Football

The Jim Harbaugh Saga, Michigan Hires Mike Elston, Juwan Howard And Basketball

Jan 14, 2022
DSC_1846
Football

Former Michigan CB Finds Home In WAC

Jan 13, 2022