Five-Star Wide Receiver Looks Like A Star In Maize And Blue

Michigan's coaching and recruiting staffs have been busy this month as nearly 30 prospects have been on campus for their official visit. Recently, DeSoto (Texas) High five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II was in town for his OV.

The 6-0, 170-pounder is considered the No. 6 wide receiver in the country per 247 Sports and has reeled in more than 40 offers. He's down to a top five consisting of Michigan, Texas, Texas A&M, Jackson State and Florida. He also recently visited Oregon even though the Ducks weren't a part of his top five from early-May. After seeing his visit photos from his trip to Ann Arbor, I can't imagine him looking better in a different uniform.

Cook checks in at 6-0, 170 pounds, which obviously isn't very big, but the kid can fly and he's super slippery after catching the ball. He's the kind of player who can take the top off a defense. He also gets up to top speed in a hurry and turns short catches into long gains with ease. Think Roman Wilson and AJ Henning.