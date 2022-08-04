Michigan In Final Three For Top Cornerback Target

Michigan has had some success on the recruiting trail as of late but still isn't necessarily killing it. After landing four-star offensive tackle Evan Link, U-M is sitting at No. 6 in the Big Ten and No. 28 nationally. That's obviously not horrible, but it's not as good as one would've predicted given how the 2021 season played out.

Still, Michigan is involved with some big time prospects, including Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews, who is down to a final three with a commitment date less than two weeks away.

Matthews took an official visit to Michigan in early-June and obviously remains high on the Wolverines. The 6-0, 185-pounder is at or near the top of the cornerback board for the Wolverines and will now choose between U-M, Texas and Tennessee. Experts do think Texas is out front, but Michigan is hanging in there with some time left on the clock.