Michigan Offers Speedy 2023 Running Back

Michigan isn't off to the hottest start in the 2023 class, but it does have two running backs committed at this time. Dexter (Mich.) High running back Cole Cabana committed to the Wolverines in early-February, and Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb running back Benjamin Hall just dropped about three weeks ago. But those pledges didn't stop running backs coach Mike Hart from offering a new target — Scranton (Pa.) Scranton Prep running back London Montgomery.

At 5-10, 180 pounds, Montgomery isn't the biggest back in the world, but the kid can fly. He's been clocked at 10.85 in the 100-meter dash and the speed absolutely jumps off the screen when you watch his tape.

This is not meant as a knock on Michigan freshman running back CJ Stokes or the two 2023 pledges, and I like Cabana a lot, but I'd put this Montgomery kid right up there or above them all. I know he's not playing the elite of the elite at Scranton Prep, but I'm a sucker for ultra fast, smooth backs with great vision and a knack for the cut back — that's Montgomery.

As of right now, Montgomery's other biggish offers consist of Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State and Virginia Tech. Michigan should be able to go toe-to-toe with any of those programs and win, except for maybe the in-state Nittany Lions, and Penn State doesn't have a running back committed in the 2023 class yet.

It's going to be really interesting to see how things pan out at the running back position for Michigan in this 2023 class now. Cabana is very intriguing as a speedy, in-state kid, so taking his commitment makes sense. Hall's pledge, however, was a bit of a surprise and he doesn't seem like the kind of talent you'd take this early in the cycle, but we'll see. The new tender to Montgomery at least indicates that Hart and Co. are still evaluating the position in the class and would like to continue to recruit it.