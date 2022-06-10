Flip Target Cancels Michigan Official

Michigan's official visit list recently shrank by one, but it's still going to be a loaded weekend.

Bixby (Okla.) High tight end Luke Hasz was planning to officially visit Michigan this weekend but an unexpected event involving his family popped up causing him to cancel the visit. There's a chance that Hasz could reschedule, but for now, the Arkansas commit will be staying home this weekend.

Hasz was originally committed to Oklahoma but opened things back up after the departure of Lincoln Riley. Now a Razorback commit since January, Hasz is still looking around a bit at some big time programs, Michigan included. When you hear Hasz speak about the Hogs and his recruitment, you get the sense that he's going to stick with Arkansas, but official visits can change things in a hurry.

Michigan doesn't have a commitment in place from a tight end yet in the 2023 class, but will host Houston Strake Jesuit's Chico Holt this weekend for an official visit and is in really good shape with him. If Michigan pushes, he might be a Wolverine before the weekend is over.