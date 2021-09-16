Mason Graham Has Committed To Michigan

It obviously didn't happen right away, but Michigan's massive recruiting weekend for the Washington game has proven to be fruitful. Anaheim (Calif.) Servite defensive tackle Mason Graham has committed to the Wolverines.

Graham checks in at 6-4, 295 pounds and gives U-M its first true interior defensive line commitment in the 2022 class. Graham had been committed to Boise State since mid-July, but the weekend visit to Ann Arbor was too much to ignore. The Maize Out, the drubbing of Washington and the success of the defensive line all played a part in Graham changing his mind.

Graham is considered a high-floor type of prospect. He's going to get bigger and stronger, but he pretty much is what he is — a stout, strong run stopper who can press the middle of the pocket some. He's billed as someone who takes the weight room very seriously and he should continue to improve a lot at the next level.

Defensive line coach Shaun Nua and director of player personnel Courtney Morgan spearheaded Graham's commitment and clearly did a great job in person with him over the weekend. Both have west coast ties and that resonated with Graham. The big defensive tackle only had two other Power 5 offers from Arizona State and Oregon State, so choosing Michigan seems like a pretty obvious choice, but it was still a solid job by Michigan's defensive line coach and DPP.