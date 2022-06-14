On The Trail: Michigan Leads For...

Michigan hosted double-digit official visitors last weekend and reportedly did a great job with just about all of them. None of the visiting prospects decided to pull the trigger coming out of the weekend, but Michigan is apparently out in front for several of them as visit season continues. Both On3 and 247 Sports have their own way of making predictions, which paints a pretty good picture of what's going on with each prospect.

The eight prospects below all officially visited Michigan last weekend and have the Wolverines on top according to at least one recruiting reporter in the market. In the "Split Opinion" section, one recruiting site feels Michigan, while the other site sees someone else leading. In the "One Or The Other" column, only one site has Michigan on top while the other site is currently undecided. And finally, in the "Consensus" category, both sites are on the same page and see Michigan as the obvious leader.

Split Opinion

When it comes to Terek, On3 and 247 are split. The guys over at On3 have Michigan out in front, and as you can see from the embedded player card, 247 has Iowa as Terek's leader. Some though that Terek might pull the trigger for Michigan while in Ann Arbor, but since that didn't happen everyone is sort of in "wait and see" mode as he gets ready for additional visits, including one to Iowa City.

One Or The Other

When it comes to Bridgeman, only the team at On3 sees him as a Michigan lean. No one over at 247 has put in a prediction for the 6-2, 230-pounder, which leads most to believe he's pretty open and not close to making a decision.

Again, On3 is alone in its prediction for Gates to end up in Ann Arbor, which is even more intriguing since Gates is currently committed to Florida. Analysts at 247 originally put predictions in for Gates to pick the Gators, which he did in August of last year, but so far no one at 247 has been bold enough to predict that he'll eventually flip to Michigan.

In the case of 6-7, 280-pound Logan Howland, it's also just the machine at On3 that predicts him to Michigan. No one at 247 has logged a prediction for the Hun School product. Some thought he might commit to the Wolverines this weekend but he did not. Howland already checked out Oklahoma and will still visit Iowa and Miami in an official capacity.

Consensus

As of right now, everyone in the industry sees Acheampong ending up at Michigan. The 6-7, 254-pounder has only been playing football for about a year, so his best days are still way out in front of him. The former basketball player is long, athletic and raw — a lot like David Ojabo was when he arrived at U-M. That appeals to Acheampong and is a big reason why Michigan leads.

Michigan lost a commitment from tight end Andrew Rappleyea earlier in the cycle, so it's encouraging that everyone sees the Wolverines leading for Holt. The 6-5, 230-pounder isn't quite as coveted as the former pledge, but he's got some nice upside and has pulled in offers from schools like Wisconsin and Texas.

Moore isn't as high on Michigan's board as other more dynamic wide receivers, but he reportedly had a great time while in Ann Arbor and is now viewed as a U-M lean by everyone covering recruiting in the market. Illinois and Michigan State are the other programs heavily involved with Moore, but it feels like he'll be a Wolverine if the Michigan staff pushes for him.

Several analysts in the know at 247 see Mubenga ending up at Michigan, including lead national analyst Steve Wiltfong, who rarely misses. The opinion isn't quite as strong over at On3, but the vibe is still there.