Michigan's 2022 Recruiting Class Gets A Boost With WR Tay'Shawn Trent

The Wolverines received a big commitment on Wednesday when Tay’shawn Trent out of Detroit Eastpointe announced he was staying home.

The 6-4, 205-pound wide receiver is considered to be a top-ten recruit in the state of Michigan and held offers from programs like Michigan State, Penn State, Indiana and Louisville. As a big bodied target, Trent will often use his size and physicality to become a nightmare for the undersized corners who are tasked with covering him. With great ball skills and body control, Trent can also pose problems in the red zone when it comes to one on one coverage and jump balls.

Michigan State looked to be the favorite early on in his recruitment, but the addition of Ron Bellamy to Harbaugh’s coaching staff really helped swing the pendulum back to Ann Arbor.

This is yet another big addition to the Wolverines' 2022 recruiting class after receiving the commitment of highly rated cornerback Will Johnson over the weekend. Johnson, also a Michigan native, is listed as the top player in the state of Michigan and a top-five corner nationally. Trent and Johnson join safety Taylor Groves, tight end Marlin Klein, offensive lineman Connor Jones, athlete Kody Jones and defensive lineman Davonte Miles as the seven verbal commits for the 2022 class.