BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up Commitment From Top Target In 2022 Class

It didn't take long for Michigan's revamped recruiting department to get a win on the trail.
Author:
Publish date:

Bolingbrook (Ill.) Nazareth Academy 2022 wide receiver Tyler Morris has announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.

As a sophomore, Morris had more than 1,700 yards of offense and 24 touchdowns with current Michigan freshman JJ McCarthy as his quarterback. There's no doubt that McCarthy being at U-M played a part in Morris' recruitment, but offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis has also been on Morris for a while and was a major part of the process.

Morris is commit No. 7 for Michigan in the 2022 class and first from the state of Illinois. The 6-0, 175-pounder chose the Wolverines over offers from Notre Dame, Northwestern, Penn State, Florida, Iowa, Michigan State, Tennessee and Wisconsin among others.

Recruiting

