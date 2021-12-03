Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Michigan Lands Big Time Prospect From California

    Michigan's big win over Ohio State has resulted in several commitments already.
    Author:

    After checking out Ann Arbor in an official capacity for U-M's massive win over Ohio State last weekend, Concord (Calif.) De La Salle defensive back Zeke Berry has committed to Michigan.

    The 6-0, 185-pounder is considered a safety and a cornerback depending on where you look and is viewed as the No. 64 overall prospects in the country according to 247 Sports. 

    The one-time Arizona commit backed off of his pledge to the Wildcats just before the season rolled around and was basically down to just Oregon and Michigan before picking the Wolverines. Berry also held offers from schools like Arizona State, Colorado, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah and Washington among others.

