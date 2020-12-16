FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Xavier Worthy

After it looked like the speedster out of California may slip away to Alabama, Xavier Worthy is officially a Michigan Wolverine.
Author:
Publish date:

Xavier Worthy

Xavier Worthy

Position: Wide Receiver

Ht: 6-1

Wt: 160

Hometown: Fresno, Calif.

High School: Central East

Other Notable Offers: Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Penn State, USC, Oregon, and Auburn

NFL Comp: Devonta Smith, Alabama Crimson Tide — Okay, I'm cheating a bit here since Smith is obviously not in the NFL yet, but he will be soon. The comparison is just too close to ignore. Worthy and Smith are almost clones of each other in terms of their height, weight and overall build and frame. Worthy is faster, and Smith is a bit more physical, but the two are a lot alike. You can understand why Worthy looked so hard at Bama down the stretch. He could basically see himself out there making huge plays.

2021 Outlook: Michigan has proven a willingness to put young freshman playmakers on the field early and Worthy will likely be no different.  Whether returning kicks, jet sweeps, or serving as a downfield threat, Worthy will have plenty of opportunities to make an immediate impact.

donovan edwards
Recruiting

Why I Always Thought It Would Be Michigan For Donovan Edwards

Xavier Worthy
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Xavier Worthy

Xavier Worthy
Recruiting

BREAKING: Xavier Worthy Signs With Michigan

donovan edwards
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Donovan Edwards

donovan edwards
Football

BREAKING: Donovan Edwards Has Committed to Michigan

Tavierre Dunlap
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Tavierre Dunlap

Cristian Dixon
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Cristian Dixon

Andrel Anthony
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Andrel Anthony

Kechaun Bennett
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Kechaun Bennett