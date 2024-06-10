Michigan Lands Commitment From 4-Star 2025 DL Jaylen Williams
Coming off the first big recruiting weekend of the summer, one packed with official visitors aplenty, the Michigan coaching staff delivered a commitment from 2025 Palatine (Ill.) four-star defensive lineman Jaylen Williams. There was considerable smoke around Williams and the Wolverines with several U-M crystal ball predictions coming in pre-visit, and the 6-6, 265-pounder pulled the trigger and pledged to Michigan this afternoon.
With Williams in the fold, Michigan now has six commits in its 2025 class, three of which are defensive linemen. Of that trio, Fenwick (Ill.) four-star Nate Marshall is ranked ahead of Williams according to 247Sports.com, and Howell (Mich.) four-star Bobby Kanka is not far off Williams’ position.
Using the 247Sports.com Class Calculator, Michigan’s addition of Williams pushes U-M’s 2025 class into the No. 46 position nationally, bumping South Carolina down one slot in the process. As official visits begin to ramp up, including a commit-laden gathering in Ann Arbor from June 21-23, the Wolverines should see more traction on the recruiting trail in the weeks and months to come.
Here is a breakdown of Williams’ game from 247Sports.com National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu:
“Tall, long frame with athleticism and a basketball background. Gets off the ball with quickness and makes a good number of negative plays in the backfield. Runs by his high school competition quite a bit or wins quickly with his size and strength. Will need to get more technically adept at shedding against more even competition in college. Has a little bit of experience standing up, but we're likely looking at a 290-300+ pound hand-down college lineman. He fits very well in an odd-front as an end. In a 4-3, he could be a combo guy but will likely grow into more of an interior player in that scheme. Still learning and has rawness to his game, but has clear high-major physical gifts and plays the game hard which is a good foundation.”
