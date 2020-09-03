SI.com
WolverineDigest
2022 Five-Star RB Gavin Sawchuk Enamored With Michigan

Eric Rutter

With the 2022 recruiting class now on the proverbial clock, Littleton (Colo.) Valor Christian running back Gavin Sawchuk looks like he could be one of Michigan's top overall targets in the next cycle. Michigan was the first school to offer Sawchuk back in the day, so he's been hearing from the Wolverines for quite some time, and U-M has done an effective job in selling the program up to this point.

“I really like Michigan,” Sawchuk told Wolverine Digest. “I was able to get there in the spring of my freshman year. I really enjoyed being up there. I really enjoyed meeting all the coaching staff. The facilities were amazing. I really loved the academic piece and the connections you have by being at Michigan and the opportunities that it gives you, not to mention that the football team is amazing. I love the coaches and what they coach and try to preach to their athletes. I love everything about Michigan. I'd love to make another trip out there.”

