Jansen: Early-Season Schedule Will Be Pivotal For Michigan's Success

In the most recent edition of the AP Top 25 poll, Michigan sits on the list at the No. 20 position (350 points) and could climb even higher without playing a game before facing Minnesota on Oct. 24.

On the other side of that matchup is a Golden Gophers squad that enters the poll at No. 25 (145 points) and is benefiting from the recent return of standout wide receiver Rashod Bateman, a dynamic player that will test a young Michigan secondary to open the year.