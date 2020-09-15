Michigan Offers Massive '22 OT, Under The Radar RB

Now that the 2020 high school football season is underway across much of America, the Michigan recruiting staff is taking an extra close look at which rising junior prospects are worthy of offers, and the Wolverines have recently identified a couple players that fit that bill.

Most recently, Michigan extended an offer to Charlestown (Ind.) High four-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin. Standing at 6-8 and 305 pounds, Goodwin already has the size and frame necessary to play tackle at the Power Five level (or in the NFL for that matter), and he is picking up Division 1 offers left and right.