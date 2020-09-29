2023 Power Five OL Target Miles McVay Eager To Hear From Michigan
Eric Rutter
At the Prep Redzone camp over the weekend, no one from the offensive line group stood out as much-- both literally and figuratively-- as 2023 East St. Louis (Ill.) High offensive tackle Miles McVay. Standing at 6-7 and tipping the scales at 350 pounds, McVay has a massive frame and could be seen ragdolling pass rushers on Saturday.
"I think I performed pretty well," McVay told Wolverine Digest. "I could have worked on a few more things. I could have moved my feet a lot better, but I feel like I did pretty well. It felt real good just to get out there and compete."