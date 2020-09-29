SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

2023 Power Five OL Target Miles McVay Eager To Hear From Michigan

Eric Rutter

At the Prep Redzone camp over the weekend, no one from the offensive line group stood out as much-- both literally and figuratively-- as 2023 East St. Louis (Ill.) High offensive tackle Miles McVay. Standing at 6-7 and tipping the scales at 350 pounds, McVay has a massive frame and could be seen ragdolling pass rushers on Saturday.

"I think I performed pretty well," McVay told Wolverine Digest. "I could have worked on a few more things. I could have moved my feet a lot better, but I feel like I did pretty well. It felt real good just to get out there and compete."

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

The Big House+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolverines reach out to 2023 forward Cyr Malonga

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/basketball/cyr-malonga-congo-2023-forward-college-basketball-recruiting

Jason Jordan

Indiana loses DB star Marcelino Ball to torn ACL

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/football/marcelino-ball-out-for-the-year-with-torn-acl

Tom Brew

Another note on seeing McCarthy live again

John Garcia Jr.

I Wish...

DelRios1978

Quick Recruiting Story on Giles Jackson

Edwin Weathersby II

Historian: President Trump will have 'real legacy' in college football

https://www.si.com/college/pennstate/football/president-donald-trump-will-have-real-legacy-in-college-football-historian-says

Mark Wogenrich

CJK5H

Through Two Weeks, Taylor Lewan Has Been on His Best Behavior

https://www.si.com/nfl/titans/news/titans-nfl-taylor-lewan-two-games-no-penalties

David Boclair

Will the Big Ten Football Season Have COVID-19 Cancellations?

https://www.si.com/college/illinois/football/will-the-big-ten-football-season-have-covid-19-cancellations

Matthew Stevens

Ranking Toughest Schedules in Big Ten

https://www.si.com/college/maryland/football/ranking-big-ten-schedules-toughest-easiest

AhmedGhafir

Analysis: Illinois’ 2020 Season Will Be Defined Before Thanksgiving

https://www.si.com/college/illinois/football/matthew-stevens-illinois-2020-football-season-schedule-analysis

Matthew Stevens