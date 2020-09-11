2022 LB Stone Blanton Loves Michigan's Culture

After three games in the 2020 season, Jackson (Miss.) Madison-Ridgeland Academy linebacker Stone Blanton has reinforced the notion that he is one of the top interior 'backers int he south.

Ranked as the No. 10 player at his position by Rivals.com, Blanton is drawing acclaim for his work as the center piece of the Patriots' defense while also starring on the baseball diamond in the offseason. Currently, Blanton is committed to Mississippi State for baseball, but he expressed a strong desire to Wolverine Digest to leave the state in pursuit of other dreams.