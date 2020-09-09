Still Solid: Two Michigan Commits Reaffirm Their Status

With Clayton (Ohio) Northmont wide receiver Markus Allen decommitting from Michigan earlier today, each remaining pledge at the position becomes all the more important for the Wolverines. U-M still has three WR prospects in the fold with Xavier Worthy, Andrel Anthony and Cristian Dixon comprising that group, and Michigan remains in good position with each of them.

Worthy reaffirmed as much on Wednesday when speaking with Wolverine Digest. Worthy had actually tweeted a message to the same effect on Monday, but that statement is still true-- Worthy is rock solid to Michigan.