SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Still Solid: Two Michigan Commits Reaffirm Their Status

Eric Rutter

With Clayton (Ohio) Northmont wide receiver Markus Allen decommitting from Michigan earlier today, each remaining pledge at the position becomes all the more important for the Wolverines. U-M still has three WR prospects in the fold with Xavier Worthy, Andrel Anthony and Cristian Dixon comprising that group, and Michigan remains in good position with each of them.

Worthy reaffirmed as much on Wednesday when speaking with Wolverine Digest. Worthy had actually tweeted a message to the same effect on Monday, but that statement is still true-- Worthy is rock solid to Michigan.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

The Big House+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Penn State Pauses Several Programs After Spike in COVID-19 Positives

https://www.si.com/college/pennstate/football/penn-state-athletics-covid-19-testing-report-august-9

Mark Wogenrich

Nebraska President Says Vote to Play Could Happen "Very Soon"

https://www.si.com/college/maryland/football/nebraska-president-vote-soon-big-ten

AhmedGhafir

Big Ten Football Not Looking Good for October Restart

https://www.si.com/college/ohiostate/news/dan-patrick-big-ten-october-restart-unlikely

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Bubble in Orlando?

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/basketball/orlando-emerging-as-possible-bubble-for-big-ten-acc-challenge

Tom Brew

No. 1 QB Caleb Williams impressed with JJ McCarthy

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/caleb-williams-setting-up-personal-friday-night-lights-while-recruiting-targets-oklahoma

John Garcia Jr.

IMG Academy vs. Venice Week 1 Live Blog

EricRutter

by

EricRutter

Indiana basketball program paused after positive COVID test

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/basketball/indiana-basketball-pauses-workouts-after-positive-covid-19-tests

Tom Brew

Ryan Hayes Breaks Down Successful Protocols At Michigan

https://twitter.com/BSB_Wolverine/status/1301613161666220032?s=20

BrandonBrown

Michigan WR Class Named Among Tops in America by SI All-American

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/si99-top-wr-commitment-groups-in-the-class-of-2021-alabama-michigan-lsu-oklahoma-oregon-ohio-state

Edwin Weathersby II

John Harbaugh lobbies for Big Ten to play football this fall

https://www.si.com/nfl/ravens/news/harbaugh-bug-ten0902

Todd_Karpovich