Gattis: Ronnie Bell 'Just Scratching The Surface' Talent-Wise

While it's clear that Michigan's wide receiver room is undergoing a shakeup without Donovan Peoples-Jones, Tarik Black and possibly Nico Collins heading into the 2020 season, it would be inaccurate to suggest that U-M won't have a strong passing game this season.

Despite battling those players for targets, Ronnie Bell emerged as one of the bright spots in Michigan's offense last year, and his nine-catch, 150-yard outing against Michigan State may have been his coming out party.