Curtis Blackwell Lawsuit Dismissed

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, Mich--The case Curtis Blackwell made against Michigan State saying he was wrongfully terminated has ended.

U.S. District Court Judge Janet Neff dismissed the federal lawsuit against the former MSU coach Mark Dantonio, the previous athletic director Mark Hollis, and former president Lou Anna K. Simon on Wednesday. Neff was responsible for approving the recommendations in a report made on March 20th by magistrate Sally Berens. She also denied objections made by Blackwell’s attorneys.

The order from Neff removed Thomas Warnicke, and Andrew Paterson, Blackwell’s attorneys, and sanctions are to be paid to by Warnicke and Paterson. Moreover, Paterson is being referred to chief judge Robert Jonker for potential disciplinary matters.

In January of 2017, three football players allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the bathroom of an apartment during an on-campus party. Blackwell was arrested in February of 2017 and suspended by Michigan State until he was let go. During this time, he was not charged with a crime.

The former recruiting coordinator has said he was the scapegoat during this incident, whereas Dantonio has said he was let go for “philosophical” differences.

Since then, Blackwell was in the process of suing the involved parties at Michigan State for wrongful termination and the MSU police for false arrest.

