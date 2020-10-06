SI.com
Former MSU Football Team Chaplain Passes Away

McLain Moberg

The Spartan community has learned that former Michigan State football chaplain John 'Jake' Foglio passed away (1930-2020). 

Foglio graduated from MSU in 1951 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps before he eventually became an ordained Priest in 1961.

He served the Spartan football team for over 40 years beginning with Duffy Daugherty and ending with Mark Dantonio. 

The former coach expressed his feelings via Twitter, saying, "My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Foglio Congregation and Family on the passing of Father Jake Foglio; a true Brother in Christ to myself and so very many Spartans. God Bless."

Former Michigan State quarterback Tyler O'Connor followed suit and had this to say:

"Man, terrible news to hear that the "ROCK" many of us players knew passed away today. Father Jake was so much more than a priest for our team; he was a symbol of strength and power. He was a person many leaned on. That man was special. Rest In Peace, my friend."

Foglio was a critical part of the community, so much that the College of Arts and Letters created the Foglio Chair of Spirituality.

The passing of Father Foglio shook Spartan fans everywhere to their core; he touched more lives than just those in the football program and cared a great deal for the students at Michigan State.

"It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Father Jake Foglio, a man of great faith who cared so much not only for Michigan State University but for our students and our student-athletes, especially our football team, during my years here," said Tom Izzo. "He was a person who you could confide in, and who cared for you and your well-being, regardless of who you were.

"He loved you before you even got a chance to know him. He was as real as they come.

"Although his stature was small, his impact was great, and his support was unwavering. Father Jake was just such a passionate, intriguing, and caring person. He was a great friend to Lupe and me, and our entire family will miss him dearly.

"One thing is for certain; however, he's now up in Heaven wearing his Green and White with a warm, endearing smile on his face."

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

This is so sad, my husband loved this man

