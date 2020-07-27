Spartan Nation
16 Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

McLain Moberg

Michigan State University announced they tested 122 student-athletes for coronavirus the week of July 20-24, and 16 saw positive results.

Additionally, four athletic department staffers tested positive for COVID-19 through July 18-24. MSU said the staff members were tested on and off-campus.

The Michigan State football team is currently quarantined until they complete the 14-day isolation period that began on July 22.

"As part of the athletic department's return to campus policy, student-athletes have been asked to quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19. The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed based upon the living arrangements for student-athletes," Michigan State said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

The university said Ingham County Health Department is going to "conduct further contact tracing."

MSU has conducted more than 600 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of June (524 student-athletes), with 23 of them being positive.

"Since June 15, there have been more than 100 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off-campus, with five positive results. Per MSU Athletics policy, student-athletes were required to receive two negative test results before getting cleared to take part in workouts," the university said.

The earliest football players will be able to return to practice, and workouts is August 4 based on the amount of time they are required to quarantine.

