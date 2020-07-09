Spartan Nation
Big Ten Announces Conference-Only Schedules for Fall Sports

McLain Moberg

The Big Ten announced their plan for falls sports today, acknowledging how we are living in very strange times but “the health, safety, and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority.”

To do so, they are switching to conference only schedules for men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and football.

“Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic,” the Big Ten said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

The Big Ten added that voluntary summer workouts and activities would continue; however, student-athletes who elect not to participate due to growing concerns over the coronavirus will maintain their scholarship through the institution they attend.

“While Big Ten member institutions continue to rely on the most up-to-date medical information to establish the best protocols for voluntary workouts on their campuses, in compliance with local and state regulations, the Conference is working with the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee to finalize Conference-wide protocols,” said the Big Ten. 

“As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety, and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate.”

Spartan Nation will have more details on this topic tomorrow. 

