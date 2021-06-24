Michigan State Athletics Launches 'EverGreen' Program to Prepare for NIL Era

East Lansing, Mich. – On Thursday afternoon, Michigan State athletics announced its plan to provide Spartan student-athletes with the ability to market their name, image, and likeness.

MSU's EverGreen program focuses on "four pillars" for individuals to "maximize their earning potential," including brand, empower, educate, and innovate.

The university has partnered with three companies featuring INFLCR, Anomaly Sports Group, and TeamAltemus. Each business is there to provide athletes with expert advice on how to profit from their status.

"Our goal is to provide our student-athletes the tools for success — on the field of competition, inside the classroom and beyond MSU," Michigan State Vice President and Director of Athletics Bill Beekman said in a press release. "Name, image, and likeness legislation will offer new opportunities for our student-athletes, and EverGreen will prepare and position them for these changes. As we looked at designing our NIL program, we recognized that not only did we have a responsibility to help student-athletes build their brand, but it was also imperative that we provide the education and training so they can capitalize on these opportunities while also navigating this new landscape.

"From the time our programs first recruit a student-athlete, we talk about being a Spartan for Life. Our EverGreen program reinforces that lifelong concept, while also providing tools and education that will equip our student-athletes to thrive long after they leave Michigan State."

