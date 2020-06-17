Michigan State won’t have Athletes Sign COVID-19 Risk Waiver

Michigan State University will not have student-athletes sign a coronavirus risk waiver before participating in voluntary workouts and summer activities, as reported by Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Instead, they are focused on stressing safety and education to players who are returning to East Lansing.

Recently, when Ohio State football players returned to campus, they were told signing an acknowledgment of risk waiver was required before their student-athletes engaged in voluntary workouts.

The form, which was obtained by The Columbus Dispatch, asks players to understand their health is their responsibility, and by taking care of themselves, they will "pledge" to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Student-athletes who do not entirely follow their pledge could be removed from using campus facilities and participating in voluntary summer activities with their team. Freshmen who haven't turned 18 will need a parental and or legal guardians signature.

Michigan State announced its athletes could return to campus on June 15, but there would be a thorough plan to limit the spread of COVID-19. In a press release, the university stated their new procedures were "developed following safety guidelines from the State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and CDC guidelines as well as on-campus medical professionals and guidelines provided by the Big Ten Conference and the NCAA."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack