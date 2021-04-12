Michigan State Baseball: Bryce Kelley Breaks Spartan Stolen Base Record

EAST LANSING – Bryce Kelley set a new Michigan State baseball record while Nick Powers led the Spartans on the mound with a 5-2 victory over Purdue on Sunday.

Kelley, a senior outfielder, broke MSU's stolen base record in the first inning, swiping his 80th career base, passing Anthony Cheky (79 from 2012-15).

The Rockford native was given the base while receiving a standing ovation from family and teammates in attendance.

"It feels really good; I'm really relieved kind of on two levels," said Kelley. "One, I'm really proud of what I accomplished, it's something I never would have really dreamed of here, but on a second level, I'm just kind of relieved it's over, glad we can kind of move on from this and start winning some games here."

Kelley is batting .293 on the year, finishing 0-for-3 from the plate against the Boilermakers with one RBI and a walk, which set up his eighth steal of the 2021 season.

"I told our guys after the game, you think about setting a school record, and you know it sounds good, but if you really dig into it, we've been playing baseball here for 137 years, and so for anybody to set any kind of school record, I think is a really, really monumental achievement and Bryce has earned," MSU coach Jake Boss Jr. said. "I think he's one of the smartest players I think that we've ever coached here; we just kind of get out of the way and let him do his thing."

