Michigan State Baseball: Mason Erla Drafted by Los Angeles Angels

Michigan State senior right-hander Mason Erla was taken in the 17th round of the MLB Draft.

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State senior right-handed pitcher Mason Erla was drafted in the 17th round (No. 501) of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday afternoon.

Erla led the Spartans pitching staff in multiple categories this year, including innings pitched (79.2), strikeouts (80), wins (5), and games started on the mound (13).

At 6-foot-4 and 200-pounds, he finished the season with a 5-6 record and an ERA of 3.50.

Since arriving in East Lansing in 2017, the Cass City native logged 243 career strikeouts, placing him third on the all-time list at Michigan State, despite playing a shortened campaign in 2020.

Baseball America ranked Erla in the top-200 (No. 170) last summer, indicating his stock had risen substantially. If not for the MLB Draft shortening its draft to five rounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Erla may have been able to experience his dream of playing professionally a year earlier.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Hello Spartan fans, do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please go sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1