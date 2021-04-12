MSU Baseball: Mason Erla Becomes Fifth Pitcher to Reach 200 Strikeouts

EAST LANSING – Michigan State split its doubleheader with Penn State Friday afternoon, winning game one, 7-4, before losing the finale, 7-3.

In the opener, the Spartans received solid pitching from junior starter Mason Erla, who went 7-innings deep, struck out seven batters, and allowed just one run.

The seven strikeouts give Erla 202 for his career as he became just the fifth pitcher in school history to reach the 200-strikeout mark.

"Mason was really good tonight, and again what a Friday night starter, I think in our conference looks like, his velocity was really good, and he commands three pitches for strikes, and really was in control, I think the whole way.

"We asked him to get deep into the game, which is what we needed, our bullpen is a little thin, and he was able to do that for us, and just really everything that we ask and expect out of a Friday night guy," MSU coach Jake Boss Jr. said. "And again, I think Mason is not only one of the better arms in our conference but one of the better arms in the country, and tonight was another really, really good outing out to him."

Erla is 3-2 on the year with a 3.68 ERA, 39 strikeouts, 36.2 IP, 15 ER, 11 BB, and 39 hits allowed.

In addition, Michigan State topped Purdue in Sunday's matchup, 5-2.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1