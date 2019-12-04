10 Michigan State Spartans Fall At Home To Duke On Draymond Green Night

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #10 Michigan State Spartans took a tough home loss tonight to the #8 Duke Blue Devils and Mike Krzyzewski 87-75 to fall to 5-3 on the season.

The Spartans were led by Xavier Tillman who had 20 points and eight rebounds. Marcus Bingham Jr (MBJ) had 13 points and PG Cassius Winston was the only other scorer in double-digits and he had 12 points and seven assists.

Tom Izzo said of the contest that, “Our coached, outplayed and outworked. Then we got a little unlucky on a few things. The turnovers, we end up with 14 and they had 15. We had seven in the first five minutes. Marcus Bingham did a great job. As I said outcoached, outplayed and outworked. Cassius has a lot on his plate.”

He went on to add, “They hit shots. They hit some shots I have not seen. I thought their effort was phenomenal. I am embarrassed.”

The men in green lost the battle of the boards 32-34 and the Spartans had 14 turnovers. The Duke Blue Devils had the lead for nearly 39 of the 40 minutes in the game.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said of the game, “We played so hard and we needed to beat them. The crowd was great. Tom’s teams are so good. This team really advances the ball as fasts as anyone in the country. Overall I think we did a good job getting back and we had a lot more fast-break points than I could have imagined. We won a tough game. This is a huge win. Obviously we are really pleased with a win, but we have to put it behind us quickly. They don’t have weaknesses, they are an outstanding team.”

Izzo’s cagers continued their habit of being unselfish. They had 21 assists on 28 baskets. The Spartans shot 25% from three, 45% from the field and a disappointing 65% from the charity stripe.

The team will return to the hard-court Sunday, December 8, 2019, to open Big Ten play versus Rutgers. That game can be seen on BTN at 7:00 PM and his back here at the friendly confines of the Breslin Center.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter