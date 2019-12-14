Spartan Nation
#15 Michigan State Vs. Oakland Grizzlies Official Game Thread

Hondo S. Carpenter

Little Caesars Arena

Detroit, MI

The #15 Michigan State Spartans are headed to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit today to take on the Oakland Grizzlies. The game tips off at 12 (Noon) and can be seen on ESPN.

Tom Izzo loves the high energy attacking defense with an up-tempo fast break. But with so many injuries, it is impacted how much the Spartans can do with a fewer amount of options, playing more minutes. It has an enormous impact physically and mentally.

The Spartans are 6-3 on the campaign and now that they are through the usual Izzo early-season gauntlet, it is time for the Spartans to improve. Oakland is a good start.

With four winnable games on the horizon, the Spartans are in a good spot at winning out the rest of the way in 2019. That would make the Spartans 10-3 before they would host the Fighting Illini of Illinois on January 2, 2020. That is certain to be a tough battle in Big Ten conference action. So make sure you watch and share the above video of Izzo from right after practice.

Keep refreshing this article for the latest on the game and comment with Spartan fans from around the world in the comment section.

STARTERS:  BROWN, WINSTON, BINGHAM (MBJ), TILLMAN & HENRY

1st Media Timeout Of The First Half:  #15 Michigan State tied with Oakland 4-4  15:43

2nd Media Timeout Of The First Half: #15 Michigan State leads Oakland 18-6 11:13  MSU has four turnovers

Comments (38)
No. 1-36
Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

Here we go

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

What's the arena like today Hondo?

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

I love it, perfect for hockey and good for basketball.

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Love watching wings there, but not hoops

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Tip off time! Lets go MSU!!!

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

what’s up with MSU teams and neon green???

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

Aaron needs to shoot that

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

Good to see Gabe getting points early

greenqueen
greenqueen

I can't believe we get our first points off free throws almost 3 minutes into the game!

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

Good job by Gabe to stay composed

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

Ahrens and Kithier at the table to check in

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

Good job by AH

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Nice rebound by Gabe

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Please feed MBJ and Tillman

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

CASH!!!

greenqueen
greenqueen

CASH!!!!!

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

Good shot by Cash

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

What was that Cash?? Haha

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Now that was a fabulous play!!!!!

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Just when you count him out AHRENS

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

Good shot

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

This game seems hyped! What’s the atmosphere there Hondo??

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Yes X to the line. But Cash misses teo threes in a row

greenqueen
greenqueen

Kithier puts it in!

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

HOLY CRAP THAT WAS AMAZING!!!!!

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

I am feeling it baby

greenqueen
greenqueen

Gabe Brown....when he gets pumped up watch out now!

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Wow this team is rockin today!

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

Gabe is playing very well, doing exactly what we need him to do

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

This is the best this team has played all year

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Gabe playing lit

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

And just like that we are up by 10

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

This is TECHNICALLY an Oakland home game. (We all know it isn't) and twice today the Grizzlies have rushed shots with the Izzone MOCK countdown. Love it.

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

That was a nice 3!

DuffyCarpenter1
DuffyCarpenter1

CONNER GEORGE!

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Cash seems to make any shot even with dance steps to prelude it!

