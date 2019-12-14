15 Michigan State Vs. Oakland Grizzlies Official Game Thread

Little Caesars Arena

Detroit, MI

The #15 Michigan State Spartans are headed to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit today to take on the Oakland Grizzlies. The game tips off at 12 (Noon) and can be seen on ESPN.

Tom Izzo loves the high energy attacking defense with an up-tempo fast break. But with so many injuries, it is impacted how much the Spartans can do with a fewer amount of options, playing more minutes. It has an enormous impact physically and mentally.

The Spartans are 6-3 on the campaign and now that they are through the usual Izzo early-season gauntlet, it is time for the Spartans to improve. Oakland is a good start.

With four winnable games on the horizon, the Spartans are in a good spot at winning out the rest of the way in 2019. That would make the Spartans 10-3 before they would host the Fighting Illini of Illinois on January 2, 2020. That is certain to be a tough battle in Big Ten conference action. So make sure you watch and share the above video of Izzo from right after practice.

Keep refreshing this article for the latest on the game and comment with Spartan fans from around the world in the comment section.

STARTERS: BROWN, WINSTON, BINGHAM (MBJ), TILLMAN & HENRY

1st Media Timeout Of The First Half: #15 Michigan State tied with Oakland 4-4 15:43

2nd Media Timeout Of The First Half: #15 Michigan State leads Oakland 18-6 11:13 MSU has four turnovers

