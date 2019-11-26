3 Michigan State Spartans Upset By The Virginia Tech Hokies 71-66

Maui Classic

The #3 Michigan State Spartans got the second loss of their season tonight to fall to 3-2 on the season. They simply got outplayed by the (6-0) Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Spartans were led by Aaron Henry who had 18 points and five rebounds. Xavier Tillman had nine points and 14 rebounds. Henry was the only scorer in double-digits and Tillman the same on the boards.

The Spartans won the battle of the boards 43-27 and the Spartans also had 16 brutal turnovers. Virginia Teach had a 20-4 advantage with points off of turnovers. That was the key to the game.

The Spartan continued their habit of being unselfish. They had 13 assists on 24 baskets. The Spartans shot 35% from three, 41% from the field and a disappointing 71% from the charity stripe.

The Spartans return to the court in one week on November 26 in Maui, Hawaii against the Georgia Bulldogs. That game can be seen on ESPN at 2:30 PM.

The Duke Blue Devils will be in East Lansing to take on the Spartans on Tuesday, December 3rd in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. That game can be seen on ESPN and it tips off at 9:30 PM

