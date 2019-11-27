3 Michigan State Vs.  UCLA Maui Classic Official Game Thread

Maui Classic

The #3 Michigan State Spartans got their fourth win of their season yesterday to improve to 4-2 on the season. They took out a Spartan in Tom Crean and his Georgia Bulldogs 93-85.

The Spartans were led by Cassius Winston who had 8 points and eight assists. Xavier Tillman had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Aaron Henry was the only other scorer in double-digits and he had 14.

The Spartans won the battle of the boards 39-34 and the Spartans also had 13 turnovers. The Spartans had the lead for over 36 of the 40 minutes in the game.

The Spartan continued their habit of being unselfish. They had 20 assists on 32 baskets. The Spartans shot 47% from three, 51% from the field and a disappointing 73% from the charity stripe.

Now the Spartans return to the court against the UCL Bruins. That game will be seen on ESPN2 at 2:30 PM. This game is a big one for the Spartans.

The Duke Blue Devils will be in East Lansing to take on the Spartans on Tuesday, December 3rd in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. That game can be seen on ESPN and it tips off at 9:30 PM

2:30 PM ET: Starters Winston, Tillman, Henry, Watts and Marcus Bingham, Jr (MBJ)

