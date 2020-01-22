9 Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo Talks Indiana & Minnesota:  Separation Week!

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #9 Michigan State Spartans got back to their traditional winning ways last dropping the Wisconsin Badgers 67-55. The win restores the men in green’s season record to 14-4 (6-1).

The team will return to the hard-court Thursday, January 23, 2020, in Bloomington, Indiana taking on the Hoosiers. That game can be seen on FS1 at 8:30 PM. The Spartans will then head to Minneapolis, where they will take on the Gophers on Sunday. Tom Izzo has called this week, “Separation week,” because the Spartans have a chance to separate themselves from the rest of the conference should they secure two big road wins.

But as the Spartans prepare to head to Bloomington, Tom Izzo had a lot to say about the Hoosiers.

“Well, as I said earlier in the year, I felt like it was going to take six to eight games in the league to figure out where everybody was because of the bizarre scheduling. I haven't changed my mind on that, nor have I changed my mind on how good the league is. It was good to be able to bounce back and play very well for a large percentage of that game against Wisconsin. We've got a couple of days to prepare for this week, we've had some good practices and that's been really good. I think we're getting better play out of Gabe (Brown), Aaron (Henry) and a lot better play out of Rocket (Watts), which has been a big positive. But the league right now is so good and we're still in a place right now where some teams have played four or five home games and some teams have only played two or three. So, it's very hard for media, fans and even players to figure out where anyone's at right now. So, we're looking at this kind of like a separation week one way or the other. We're either going to win some games and separate ourselves, or we're going to lose some games and not separate ourselves and I think that's going to give us a better indication. Home teams are 41-7, which is ridiculous. Is it the parody of what's going on with teams all over the country? I think it's the most confusing when they say that there's a ton of teams that could win it all. We have 12 teams in the top 50, which means we have 12 teams capable of making the NCAA Tournament and we're just going to beat the hell out of each other.”

In the above video, we have Tom Izzo’s entire 30 minute weekly press conference. Take the time to watch it all.

