Aaron Henry Spartan G After Indiana Hoosier Drop MSU

The Assembly Hall

Bloomington, IN

The #9 Michigan State Spartans got back in action tonight against the Indiana Hoosiers and despite being down 15 at one point, came up short 67-63. The loss drops the men in green’s season record to 14-5 (6-2).

The Spartans had three players score in double-digits and get into double-digits in the rebounding column. They were led by Cassius Winston who had 17 points and five assists. Aaron Henry had twelve points, but five critical turnovers. Gabe Brown has 12 points and only two rebounds and Xavier Tillman had nine points, but 10 boards.

The men in the green lost the battle of the boards to the Hoosiers by a margin of 31-29. The Spartans had 13 turnovers. The difference in the game was those turnovers. IU had a 17-6 scoring advantage in points off of turnovers.

The Spartan defense allowed the Hoosiers to 46% shooting from the field and 33% from three.

The Hoosiers had the lead in the 40 minutes in the game for 31:56. The Spartans led for 4:11. In all Tom Izzo played 10 players. Eight of them scored.

Izzo’s men had 13 assists on 22 baskets. The Spartans shot 43% from three, 45% from the field and a disappointing 71% from the charity stripe.

Indiana basketball is an Mt. Rushmore of college basketball programs. Interestingly, I had one Indiana recruit last year, two this year and one for 21 all tell me an interesting note. All mentioned, “Loving” the school and Archie Miller. All expressed to me that in their choice not to attend or leaning towards other schools was the level of scrutiny that comes from the IU fans.

I find it fascinating that Indiana not only has to recruit against the top schools in the nation but now appears, at least from recruits, that he is recruiting against some of his own fans. That should not be that way at any school, but especially at an Mt. Rushmore program.

The team will return to the hard-court Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota taking on the Gophers. That game can be seen on FOX at 3:30 PM.

