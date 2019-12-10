Aaron Henry Spartan G Post Win Over Rutgers

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #10 Michigan State Spartans recovered from the loss to Duke to open Big Ten play with a win 77-65 over Rutgers. They improved to 6-3 on the season.

The Spartans were led by Cassius Winston who had 23 points and seven assists. Xavier Tillman had 14 points and ten rebounds and Gabe Brown who took Rocket Watts starting role while he is injured had 14 as well. Aaron Henry was the only other scorer in double-digits and he had 12 points.

The men in green won the battle of the boards 40-32 and the Spartans had 12 turnovers. The Spartans had the lead for nearly 39 of the 40 minutes in the game.

Izzo’s cagers continued their habit of being unselfish. They had 17 assists on 24 baskets. The Spartans shot 33% from three, 44% from the field and 81% from the charity stripe.

The team will return to the hard-court Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Oakland. That game can be seen on ESPN at 12:00 PM. The game will test the Spartans who are not only without Joshua Langford and Joey Hauser but possibly without freshman sensation Mark "ROCKET" Watts. Watts is injured and it is unknown at this time if he will be certain to play.

