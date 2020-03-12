Big Ten Cancels Tournament & Michigan State Adjust to COVID-19

The No. 13 Michigan State Spartan basketball program saw their season come to a screeching halt today as the Big Ten Conference announced that they were canceling the remainder of their post-season basketball tournament. With a season record of 22-9 and 14-6 in the conference, this could possibly be the end to a season that saw the Spartans enter it as the number one team in the country and finish it with a Big Ten title. Their third conference championship in a row.

Due to COVID-19 virus concerns that are sweeping across the globe and having a resoundingly impact in the sports world, the Big Ten issued this statement earlier today, moments after Michigan and Rutgers were told to stop warming up for their game:

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.

The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

Yesterday, Michigan State University announced that all classes that resumed after the spring break we're going to be 100% conducted on line. Here is the statement Michigan State Athletics released yesterday:

“Understanding that we are dealing with a fluid situation, as it currently stands, Michigan State’s athletic teams are preparing for postseason and regular-season competition as scheduled. Daily team activities and practices will continue as we monitor the situation. Decisions for team travel are determined on a case-by-case basis, although there are no changes to announce at this point. The athletic department is taking direction from the university which has constant contact with the Ingham County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

While no decision has been mad publicly, Spartan Nation has reached out to numerous basketball programs around the nation, and most believe the NCAA Tournament will be impacted.

