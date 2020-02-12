Cassius Winston & The #25 Spartans Take Out #23 Illinois On The Road

State Farm Center

Champaign, Illinois

The #25 Michigan State Spartans came into Champaign today riding a three-game losing streak. They came out on fire and took it to the Illini 70-69. They exercised their three-game losing streak. The win takes the men in green’s season record and conference record to 17-8 (9-5).

The Spartans had four players score in double-digits and were led by Rocket Watts who had 17 points. Xavier Tillman had a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Cassius Winston had 12 points and Aaron Henry dropped 13.

The men in the green lost the battle of the boards to the Illini by a margin of 33-38. The Spartans had a terrible 16 turnovers.

The Spartan defense allowed Illinois to shoot 37% from the field and 28% from three.

The Illini had the lead in the 40 minutes of the game for 1:54. The Spartans led for 36:29. In all Tom Izzo played 11 players. Only seven of them scored.

Izzo’s men had 10 assists on 28 baskets. The Spartans shot 39% from three, 49% from the field and 50% from the charity stripe.

The team will return to the hard-court Saturday, February 15, 2020, in East Lansing at the Breslin Center. They will be taking on the Maryland Terrapins. It can be seen on ESPN at 6:00 PM ET. ESPN Gameday will be on location that morning.

