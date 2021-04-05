Dane Fife Leaving Michigan State Basketball for Indiana

Michigan State's Dane Fife is officially leaving the Spartan program to become an assistant at Indiana under Mike Woodson.

EAST LANSING – For the first time since 2011, Michigan State basketball will have an opening on its staff.

MSU assistant Dane Fife is leaving the Spartans to become an assistant at Indiana under Mike Woodson, the Hoosier's new head coach.

Fife became the program's associate coach in 2018-19. He was vital in recruiting and coaching Michigan State's offense and backcourt.

The Spartans held the longest-tenured coaching staff in college basketball, having not experienced a change among its full-time assistants in 10 seasons.

As an athlete, Fife helped IU reach a national championship game and won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year during his senior year.

"Today is my last day at Michigan State University as my family and I will be heading back to Bloomington, Indiana," Fife wrote via Twitter. "I'm excited to announce that I'm joining Coach Mike Woodson's staff and I intend to help bring home number six. To be an Indiana Hoosier, as I've always said, was my dream as a little boy growing up in Clarkston, Michigan. Now, once more, I'm going to be a Hoosier.

"Michigan State will forever hold a place in my heart as one of the great experiences of my lifetime. My family and I are forever grateful for the love and support shown to us by the Spartan community."

